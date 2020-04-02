Rachel Bloom Mourns Loss of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Songwriting Partner Adam Schlesinger: 'He Is Irreplaceable'

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend's Rachel Bloom took to social media on Wednesday to pay tribe to Adam Scheslinger, who died Wednesday of coronavirus complications.

“I have so much to say about Adam Schlesinger that I am at a complete loss for words," the actress shared.

"He is irreplaceable.”

Scheslinger co-founded the pop-rock band Fountains of Wayne, and was also well-known for his contributions to The CW's Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.

According to his attorney, Josh Grier, the composer died Wednesday morning due to complications from the coronavirus.

In a statement through his agent to Entertainment Weekly on Tuesday, Schlesinger’s girlfriend said:

“Adam has been hospitalized with COVID-19” and is “on a ventilator and has been sedated to facilitate his recovery.” The musician was “in critical condition,” she said at the time.

Schlesinger also composed songs for Colbert Christmas: The Greatest Gift of All!, Too Late With Adam Carolla, The Howard Stern Radio Show, and The Dana Carvey Show.

He is also credited as a writer of songs for Amazon's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, NBC's Late Night With Seth Meyers, The 2013 Emmy Awards, The 2012 Tony Awards, The Tonight Show With Jay Leno, My Name Is Earl, One Tree Hill, and The 1997 Academy Awards.

He won three Emmy Awards during his career: one for writing lyrics for Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and two for his lyrical contributions to the 2011 and 2012 Tony Awards telecasts.

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend co-creator Aline Brosh McKenna also paid tribute to Schlesinger on Twitter Wednesday, remembering the musician as “so funny, so kind, so opinionated, so clever, so passionate.”

She continued: “We worked together and agreed and disagreed and rejoiced and bemoaned and celebrated and it felt extra sweet for me because I’d known him so long. "I love that guy. I love all the memories”

Schlesinger was well-known in the industry for being a master of his craft, and the tributes continued to pour in throughout the night.

Tom Hanks: There would be no Playtone without Adam Schlesinger, without his That Thing You Do! He was a One-der. Lost him to Covid-19. Terribly sad today.

Chris Carrabba of Dashboard Confessional: I am grasping for the right words. My dear friend Adam Schlesinger has passed away from COVID-19. You know him best through his music... I knew him best as a mentor, and a friend.

We must take this seriously. People are sick and dying. It is hard to stay locked indoors but lives will be saved. Take care of each other. Rest In Peace, my dear friend.

Jack Antonoff: Adam Schlesinger took pop music writing to its classiest and most untouchable place. An honor to live at the same time he made his work.

