Saved by the Bell is BACK - Watch the First Trailer

Peacock is about to hatch.

NBC Universal's streaming service is set to launch to new subscribers in July and the new platform has dropped the first trailer for the forthcoming Saved by the Bell revival.

The first look trailer shows Mario Lopez’s A.C. Slater and Elizabeth Berkley’s Jessie Spano back in Bayside High.

The new series focuses on what happens when California Governor, Zack Morris finds himself in trouble for closing too many low-income schools.

To mitigate the concerns, he proposes that the affected students be sent to the highest-performing schools in the state -- including Bayside High -- the school from the original series.

Though he’s not present in the minute-long trailer, Mark Paul-Gosselaar will return to play Zach in a recurring capacity.

“Remember how much fun high school used to be?” Slater, now Bayside’s physical education teacher, asks Jessie in the clip. But no reminds him “that was, like, 30 years ago.”

We also get out first look at Zach’s son Mac Morris, played by Mitchell Hoog (Roswell, New Mexico), and Jessie’s son Jamie Spano, played by Belmont Cameli (Empire).

Both boys have to sit there while Slater reminisces about chasing after both of their moms. Yes, it looks like a hoot.

Josie Totah was previously cast of the new series, playing Lexi, "a beautiful, sharp-tongued cheerleader and the most popular girl at Bayside High who is both admired and feared by her fellow students."

Lexi cracks a joke in the trailer about Justin Beiber and I'm not so sure it lands as well as the producers had hoped.

Despite the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the series is still set to launch in 2020.

Unfortunately, the first season could be cut short as a result of the shutdown that has brought TV production to a grinding halt.

Peacock has already launched for Comcast customers, but there will be no original content until the streamer launches wider on July 15.

Saved by the Bell is a continuation of NBC's 1989-93 TV series.

Have a look at the trailer below.

Time out! Who's psyched to see the first #SavedByTheBell teaser!? Check out this flock of first looks from #PeacockTV originals streaming soon. Threaded for your viewing pleasure! pic.twitter.com/XdIZ7BN9tV — Peacock (@peacockTV) April 16, 2020

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.