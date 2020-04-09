Station 19: Will Ratings Sour With Schedule Change?

Station 19 is on the move.

Deadline is reporting that the hit firefighter drama is moving back to the 9 pm slot from April 16.

The decision after it was announced that Grey's Anatomy would wrap its 16th season with several episodes unproduced.

This is due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic which has brought Hollywood, and beyond, to a grinding halt.

Station 19 Season 3 completed production ahead of the shutdown and will remain on the air through to its season finale on May 14.

The move is a surprising one, especially when you consider that the Grey's spinoff is on track for its highest-rated and most-watched season to date in the 8 pm slot.

However, it does make a little bit of sense.

With Grey's concluding tonight, there will be nothing strong in the 9 pm slot to lead into the final season of How to Get Away with Murder.

The latter was at season highs last week out of Grey's, meaning that there's a chance Station 19 fans could stick around to watch.

This could have an adverse effect on the upswing for Station 19, but ABC will see it as a win if it props up HTGAWM.

Fortunately, Station 19 is already renewed for a fourth season, so fans have plenty more crossovers to look forward to.

Station 19 stars Jaina Lee Ortiz as Andy Herrera, Jason George as Ben Warren, Boris Kodjoe as Captain Robert Sullivan, Grey Damon as Jack Gibson, Barrett Doss as Victoria Hughes, Jay Hayden as Travis Montgomery, Okieriete Onaodowan as Dean Miller, Danielle Savre as Maya Bishop, and Miguel Sandoval as Captain Pruitt Herrera.

The drama is produced by ABC Studios. Krista Vernoff (Grey’s Anatomy) serves as showrunner and executive producer.

Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers serve as executive producers.

Paris Barclay (Pitch and Sons of Anarchy) serves as the producing director and executive producer of the series. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside 20th Century Fox Television and Fox 21 Television Studios.

