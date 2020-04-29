Supergirl Season 5 Has Been Plagued By Too Many Villains

If I told you to name the Big Bad of Supergirl Season 5 off the top of your head, who would you say?

Multiple people come to mind, ranging from Leviathan to Lena. But wasn't the main villain supposed to be Andrea, better known as Acrata?

It was made pretty clear on Supergirl Season 5 Episode 6 that that was not the case, which was a nice surprise, but also led to a whole lot of confusion as to what the heck this season was trying to be.

Let's start at the beginning. Does anyone else remember that Malefic was a pretty prominent evil that the Super Friends had to take on during this season's first few episodes?

He wanted to take them down, but then he forgave J'onn, his brother, and jetted off to Mars to help M'gann in the civil war.

Of course, this was all revealed to be some kind of set up for the Crisis crossover as The Monitor released Malefic from the Phantom Zone to test J'onn. J'onn would then go on to become a Paragon.

Malefic's story also provided some insight into how dangerous Lena could be if she wanted.

But Malefic is a blimp in the overall story of Season 5 and contributed little to moving the plot forward.

Andrea was seemingly getting set up to be the real evil that Kara had to face. All of that got taken away when the audience learned about her past.

In a plot twist, it the selfish millionaire was revealed to have humanity in her and was ultimately only being used as a pawn in Leviathan's game -- which we still have no idea what that is.

From that episode on, it was clear that she would not be a considerable threat to Supergirl, but perhaps an ally.

However, little has been done to develop her character since, and it is a shame as she is one of the most intriguing parts of this season.

It is as if Supergirl has forgotten about her and her potential.

With Andrea aside, you would think that Leviathan would step up to the plate and prove to be a force to be reckoned with.

Instead, they have remained in the shadows for the most part.

If I had to make an educated guess, I would say that Leviathan is shaping up to be the real threat to Kara and her friends, but do we really know that much more about them than we did when they were teased on Supergirl Season 4 Episode 22?

It might be hard to remember now, but the reveal of Leviathan and Malefic were the two big cliffhangers for the Supergirl Season 4 finale.

Since then, we have found out that Rama Khan was the leader of Leviathan, but he proved to be too reckless, so Gamemnae took over his role. And we know that they have kidnapped virtual reality zombies whose bodies are floating in a secret room.

What is Leviathan's plan? To take over the world? To prove that advanced technology is a danger in itself?

With this far into the season, we should at least have some kind of idea of who they are and what they want. But it has all been a mystery to us.

The secret organization has just been an excuse to introduce multiple villains -- Rip Roar, Acrata, Breathtaker -- who do their bidding for them.

As we near the end of the season, we should have at least some answers to questions that were raised a season ago. Instead, we have just been distracted by a post-Crisis world.

Lex Luthor was a fantastic villain on Supergirl Season 4, and Jon Cryer's portrayal of him is one of the most delightful surprises we have seen on the show.

But including him on a season that is already up to its neck in villains is just confusing and exhausting.

He could be the best villain from the DC world -- and given that he is Lex Luthor, some people might argue that he is -- and it still would not make sense as to why he was reintroduced mid-season when there are still other existing threats.

Maybe this is just one of the downsides of Crisis. The crossover was a huge event that affected every single DC CW show, and it was difficult to build individual stories outside of that.

Some were more successful than others -- see Batwoman -- and unfortunately, Supergirl's story got lost in the Crisis.

Thanks to Crisis, Lex is now a universally loved man who is the owner of the DEO, for which there has still been no explanation.

It's an interesting concept but is one that got sprung on us in the middle of the season.

If there is one silver lining though, it is that Lex is insistent on taking down Leviathan, tying those two stories somewhat together.

Lex has always unknowingly been a puppet of Leviathan if Eve Teschmacher's involvement with them is any indication, and him infiltrating them through his alliance with Gemma Cooper, AKA Gamemnae, furthers that story, if only just a tiny bit.

Lex's involvement with Leviathan would have made the story a lot more clearer had it been given more time to develop by being introduced during the first half of the season, which of course, would not have been possible because of Crisis.

And we have finally come to the Lena Luthor of it all.

I was so relieved when Lena seemingly forgave Kara after she came clean to her on Supergirl Season 5 Episode 1. Turning Lena into a stereotypical Luthor was about the most predictable thing Supergirl could do.

Unfortunately, my relief was short-lived on that very same episode.

Lena has slowly turned into a bitter and full of hatred woman who is blind to her shortcomings. And that makes me so sad because she used to be one of the best characters on Supergirl.

Lena is putting all of her hurt and anger towards Kara's betrayal into the making of Project Non-Nocere, which is a device that controls human beings, essentially.

But Lena keeps on telling herself that she is doing it to improve the human race when she is doing it because of her personal feelings.

Whether anyone likes to admit it or not, Lena has turned into a villain, and as we saw on Supergirl Season 5 Episode 13, Kara will do everything in her power to stop her.

This storyline for Lena has gone on for far too long. If she is not meant to be the Big Bad of the season, and if she is ultimately going to forgive Kara, then the story needs to pivot.

And after all that they have been through, Kara deserves forgiveness. And Lena deserves more than being thrown into the massive villain pool of Supergirl Season 5.

What do you think Supergirl Fanatics?

Are you as tired as I am trying to keep up with all the bad guys this season? Do you have hope that we will get a somewhat satisfactory ending with any of our villains?

And if you had to pick a villain from this season to be the Big Bad, who would it be?

Let me know in the comments, and do not forget that you can watch Supergirl online right here via TV Fanatic!

Sarah Little is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on Twitter.