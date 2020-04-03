Superman & Lois Adds Dylan Walsh as Lois' Father, General Sam Lane

Superman & Lois is moving full steam ahead at The CW.

Deadline is reporting that the forthcoming Arrowverse series has cast Dylan Walsh in the role of Samuel Lane, “a no-nonsense Army General who’s determined to keep America, and the world, safe from all threats – from this world or beyond.”

Yes, this means that the father of Lois Lane is headed to the new series.

Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch will reprise the roles they have already been playing in the Arrowverse sporadically over the last few seasons.

The series follows the iconic characters as they deal with stress, pressures, and complexities that come with being working parents in today's society.

Despite going straight-to-series, The CW planned on filming a pilot episode to show off to advertisers at the network's upfronts presentation in May.

But the Coronavirus pandemic has scuppered those plans, and the show will not enter production until it is safe to do so.

Jordan Elsass (Little Fires Everywhere) and newcomer Alexander Garfin were recently cast as Lois and Clark’s teenage sons, Jonathan and Jordan.

The CW previously had The Resident's Glenn Morshower in the role of General Lane on Supergirl, while Jenna Dewan played Lucy Lane.

It's unclear whether this will be the same iteration of General Lane, but given the severe ramifications of the Crisis, we shouldn't rule out things changing.

General Lane was also a part of The CW's Smallville, with Michael Ironside taking on the role.

Walsh is a seasoned TV veteran who has had roles on Nip/Tuck, Unforgettable, Life Sentence, and Blue Bloods.

Superman & Lois is not the only show that scored a straight-to-series order at the young-skewing network.

Walker, Texas Ranger reboot, Walker, starring Jared Padalecki, Keegan Allen, and Lindsey Morgan.

Like we already said, it's unclear whether the shows will even be ready for the fall, given that there are strict quarantine instructions around the world.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.