The Amazing Race Postponed as CBS Schedules New Summer Reality Series

The Amazing Race has been pulled from the CBS schedule.

The hit reality series was set to return Wednesday, May 20, but has been bumped to later in the year by the network.

While no reason for the delay was given, the network likely wants to keep the series in case it has little to no shows ready for the fall.

With the coronavirus-induced shutdown continuing, there's a good chance of that happening.

Still, it's unfortunate for fans of the series who have been waiting for the return of the reality series.

The network has confirmed two new summer reality series.

The new shows are the James Corden-produced Game On, which debuts May 20, and Tough as Nails, hosted and executive produced by The Amazing Race's Phil Keoghan, premiering July 8.

CBS will also be without summer staple Big Brother and the second season of Love Island, both of which are on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"These are two timely and entertaining series for summer,” said Noriko Kelley, executive vp program planning and scheduling at CBS.

"Game On is funny, unpredictable and feel-good television, and Tough as Nails celebrates the hard-working heroes of America in a uniquely emotional and gritty real-world competition."

Here are the loglines for both of the new shows.

GAME ON!, hosted by Emmy and Peabody Award-winning actor, writer and producer Keegan-Michael Key, is a series that celebrates the entertainment of sports, based on "A League of Their Own," the BAFTA-winning U.K. series.

The show pits two teams of three, captained by tennis champion and entrepreneur Venus Williams and Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski, alongside comedians Bobby Lee and Ian Karmel and rotating sports stars, comedians and celebrities, against each other in over-the-top physical challenges, absurd trivia and epic field competitions.

TOUGH AS NAILS is a competition series that celebrates everyday Americans who roll up their sleeves and don't think twice about working long hard hours and getting their hands dirty, in order to keep their country running.

Competitors who consider the calluses on their hands a badge of honor will be tested for their strength, endurance, life skills and, most importantly, mental toughness in challenges that take place at real-world job sites. The series is from Emmy Award-winning producer Phil Keoghan (THE AMAZING RACE) and his producing partner, Louise Keoghan.

