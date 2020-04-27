The Baker and the Beauty Season 1 Episode 3 Review: Get Carried Away

Noa and Daniel can't keep their hands to themselves!

If only they listened to Lewis' pleas to keep their romance out of the public eye throughout The Baker and the Beauty Season 1 Episode 3

Then again, Lewis specifically said no PDA, meaning no public display of affection. Still, the paparazzi caught them making out in a semi-private moment where they both felt like it was safe to pursue each other.

There's so much passion between these two; it was bound to become public knowledge. The island vibes only made things more romantic.

Lewis attempted to avoid a PR crisis, but he should have known that those two would slip up eventually.

Lewis: It’s an NDA basically stating you won’t talk about your time with Noa on the island.

Noa: He doesn’t have to sign that.

Daniel: No, no, if it makes Gucci happy…

Lewis: Yeah, it makes Gucci happy. Permalink: Yeah, it makes Gucci happy.

Permalink: Yeah, it makes Gucci happy.

I'm thinking maybe Colin tipped off the paparazzi after getting rejected by Noa and owned by Daniel.

Noa didn't seem to care if the paparazzi saw her and Daniel, and to be honest, the spotlight will be much more damaging to Daniel than to her.

The tabloids will dissect every single part of his life, including his career and family. Even Vanessa is bound to get some action. You can bet that the clip of him turning down Vanessa's proposal will go viral again.

Once you're in the spotlight, nothing is off-limits.

Lewis may have been trying to protect Noa, but she should have protected Daniel and told him the risks if they got caught together.

If Daniel plans on sticking around, which it seems like he does, he's going to need a crash course of navigating the entertainment industry.

Of course, the publicity could be good for Daniel and his family. His father was concerned Daniel would get swept up in the lifestyle, but if he continues to be level-headed and smart, they could all benefit from this.

The bakery could expand, Mateo's career could take off, and Daniel could pursue whatever dream he wants.

I'm surprised Daniel and Noa didn't get caught romancing each other sooner as they were all over each other in Puerto Rico.

When they went on a date before the gala, they got swept up in the island's beauty, and those no-PDA requests went out the window.

One thing the show struggles with is consistency. Noa is such a massive celebrity that the paparazzi feel comfortable and entitled to snapping intimate moments of her private life, but no one seemed to care about them when they were out on the town.

They were tasting local food, dancing, making out, and not one person took out a camera or even recognized Noa. Is it because the locals respect privacy?

The trip was a good idea so early on in the relationship because it allowed Daniel to get to know Noa on a deeper level and understand her lifestyle a bit more.

Basically, he learned that being a celebrity is hard work.

Noa made it seem easy as she did interview after interview, answering the same questions from reporters in a fresh way to preserve her reputation.

There's a strategy behind everything she does publicly -- if you give the same, tired answer to each reporter, you start to lose favor, and people will view you as a rude celebrity.

On top of that, everyone was criticizing her every move and hoping to ask about her breakup with Colin when she wanted to talk about her charity work.

After seeing that side of the business, it isn't surprising that Noa wished to break free of the expectations set by her manager, reporters, the public, fans, and the industry.

The trip also gave Daniel a chance to prove himself, and for the most part, it seems like he can hold down his own in an industry that aims to break you.

I may be wrong, but there seemed to be some foreshadowing about a possible acting career for Daniel. He opened up about starring in his brother's home films when he was younger, and he was a natural in front of the camera when he chatted up Ruben, one of the cooks on the island.

Is a cooking show in his future?

Daniel wasn't even intimidated by the adoring crowds and fans. Plus, he knew how to handle Colin, Noa's desperate ex.

When Colin tried to intimidate Daniel and make him feel like he didn't belong, Daniel wasn't phased in the slightest. He has a good read on people and could see right through Colin's pathetic attempts to win back Noa.

Daniel is also confident in his relationship with Noa. She may be a celebrity, but she has been candid and forthcoming with him. He has no reason to doubt their relationship.

Colin tried to tell Daniel, "bro to bro," that Noa was going to star in a movie that he helped secure to make him jealous, but Daniel already knew all about it. His communication with Noa is top-line.

They trust each other, and it's refreshing to see a relationship built on the right foundation from the getgo.

He believed Noa when she said she had no feelings for Colin and knew she wouldn't be swept up in a romance with him no matter how hard the pretty boy tried.

The moment Daniel truly proved he was a stand-up guy who wasn't intimidated by Noa's celebrity status and valued her career over their fling (because for now, that's all it is) was when he encouraged her to take the gig, despite Colin’s meddling.

She wasn't doing it for Colin; she was doing it for herself and for a chance to work with her idol, Melanie Kahn.

Most guys would let their insecurities (cough, Colin, cough) take over, but not Daniel. He was simply supporting and championing her.

He also came in handy to save Noa’s event when the gala space got flooded.

Without Baker Boy, the trip wouldn't have been as successful as it was. He has proven his worth, and Lewis cannot deny it. Though, I appreciate that his tough, papa-bear approach comes from a place of love and concern.

Back in Miami, Vanessa found an opportunity to get back into good graces with the Garcia family. These exes will stop at nothing!

Vanessa helped Mateo to help herself, yes, but I think she was also coming from a genuine place. She seems to care about the family.

I enjoyed their scenes together much more than I thought I would. Vanessa is starting to grow on me. When she's not overreacting and obsessing over Daniel, she's not that bad.

She makes it look easy doesn’t she. Nevermind that everyone is judging her, resenting her, adoring her, rooting for her to succeed or fail. Piper Permalink: She makes it look easy doesn’t she. Nevermind that everyone is judging her, resenting her,...

Permalink: She makes it look easy doesn’t she. Nevermind that everyone is judging her, resenting her,...

Seeing them ambush kids at a park to hire MC Cubano because it would upset the parents was one of the funniest moments.

I know Vanessa technically considers Mateo her brother, but I can see them sparking a relationship. They have so much more chemistry than Vanessa and Daniel in their brief scenes together.

Mateo's lighthearted approach to life is his way of protecting himself. Hopefully, we'll get some more backstory because he's been hurt before.

But Mateo can also be serious when the situation calls for it. He gave Natalie sound relationship advice after her terrible date with Amy.

Shying away from her first real kiss with a girl she likes might seem like the end of the world to a teenage girl exploring her sexuality. On the plus side, at least Amy likes her too!

Natalie wasn't ready, and there's nothing wrong with that. If Amy is worth her time, she won’t hold it against her.

Mari's interest in her daughter's new friend was slightly odd. She went above and beyond to text Amy and invited her over, and then she was overly concerned when Natalie was upset after Amy left.

Is she trying to help her daughter make friends? Or does she sense that Natalie is into girls?

If you watch The Baker and the Beauty online, you know Mari tends to make a lot of comments about Natalie's interest in "boys." Maybe it's her way of nudging her daughter to come out?

Watching Daniel and Noa fall in love gives audiences the "first love" butterflies all over again. While many obstacles are standing in their way, if there are passion and love, anything is possible.

It's a journey that we're all enjoying, especially as the series veers away from cliches and dives deeper into those blossoming feelings.

What did you think of the episode? Let us know in the comments!

Lizzy Buczak is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on Twitter and read her personal blog at CraveYouTV.