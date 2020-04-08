The Best TV Shows to Binge-Watch During Quarantine (And Where to Find Them!)

So you've eaten all of your quarantine snacks, organized your closet, and Face Timed every friend you've known since Kindergarten, and you're still looking for something to do.

Don't worry -- we're here to help! We've put together a list of ten shows you can binge-watch to help pass the time!

Binge-watching often get's a bad wrap, but studies have shown that there actually benefits to binge-watching.

In fact, a survey by Xfinity shows that 66% of couples say that watching TV together has made their relartionship stronger.

Whether you're planning to #Netflixandstaystill by yourself, with a partner, or with a roommate, here are a few shows that are waiting to be binge-watched!

Watchmen (HBO)

Loosely based on the 1987 Watchmen comic books, the series focuses on events surrounding the 1921 race massacre in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Packed with drama, action, strong female characters, and an incredibly diverse cast, Watchmen is one of the best sci-fi/fantasy television shows of the last decade.

In addition to keeping you on the edge of your seat, it also inspires reflective contemplation about life, morality and privilege.

The show was originally set to air for just one season, but due to its off-the-charts ratings, the team at HBO has decided to move forward with a second season.

Watch Watchmen.

The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)

The Handmaid's tale is an American dystopian drama based on the 1985 novel by Margaret Atwood.

It imagines a world where the birthrate is plunging, and women who can conceive are baby-making slaves to wealthy men.

Unlike other dystopian realities, aspects of the show's alternate reality often feel uncomfortably relevant and too close to home.

With a beautiful set and phenomenal actors and actresses, this is one tale worth watching.

The Umbrella Academy (Netflix)

43 Infants are inexeplicably born on the same day in 1989 to women who showed no signs of pregancy until they were in labor, 7 of which are adopted by a billionare who opens a school for them called the Umbrella Academy.

The American superhero television show based on the comic book series of the same name follows the lives of the supernatural children who are trained to save world.

The children reunite as adults to the solve the mystery of their father's death/

Anne with an "E" (CBC / Netflix )

Anne is a red-headed, freckled orphan who will make you laugh, cry, and inevitably steal your heart.

Based on the Anne of Green Gables book series, the show tells the story of a young girl who is adopted by an elderly set of siblings.

Remaking a classic is always tricky territory, the writers, producers, and directors did a phenomenal job of updating the plot to be more culturally relevant while maintaining the integrity of the beloved story.

The Politician (Neflix)

Ever since he was a little boy, Payton has believed that he is destined to be a future president of the United States. But first, he'll have to find a way to get through one of the most daunting life experiences imaginable - high school.

A coming of age drama-comedy, The Politician, is a hilarious satire that takes viewers on a wild ride.

Somehow, Payton manages to overcome seemingly insurmountable conflicts every episode.

Although the Payton's character is complex, and at times, borderline unlikable, his unwavering dedication and tenacity are curiously fascinating traits that keep you rooting for him.

Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Marvelous is the best way to describe the wonderful work of art that is Mrs. Maisel.

Set in the late 1950's, Midge Maisel is forced to pick up the pieces of her life and reinvent herself when her seemingly perfect world comes crumbling down following her husband's affair.

Midge's life takes an unexpected turn when she discovers her gift for stand up comedy. There's only one problem -- women in the 50's are not supposed to be strong and outspoken, and they definitely aren't supposed to be professional comedians.

Not only is Midge one of the most loveable characters on television, but the set design and costumes for this show are also nothing short of breathtaking.

Legacies (The CW / Netflix)

If you're bloodthirsty for the next teenage fantasy series, look no further than Legaices.

The new CW show is a spinoff of the The Originals and features chracters and storylines from it's predecsor The Vampire Diaries.

Born into a rare and powerful supernatural bloodline, 17-year-old Hope Mikaelson is the star student at Salvatore Boarding School for the Young and Gifted.

Not only is this show a savory supernatural treat, but the writing is also witty, and the special effects are surprisingly impressive for a teen drama!

The Crown (Netflix)

The only thing more entertaining than the royals themselves is a dramatic series that chronicles the lives of the royal family.

Based on the award-winning play The Audience, The Crown is a historical drama that details the life of Queen Elizabeth II.

It's been rumored that even the Queen herself has enjoyed the hit series.

The series admittedly starts slow, so you have to power through the first few episodes, but before you know it, you'll be hooked!

Little Fires Everywhere (Hulu)

What do you get when you mix bold storytelling, uncomfortable truths, and vital life lessons with equal parts Kerry Washington and Reese Witherspoon? Magic. Pure magic.

Little Fires Everywhere, an original Hulu series based on the New York Times best-selling novel by Celeste Ng, explores the complex relationship between mothers and daughters through a series of unforeseen events.

Little Firest Everywhere takes place in the affluent town of Shaker in the late 1990s.

As a 90's baby, I appreciated the not-so-subtle references to Buffy the Vampire Slayer, The Real World, and Slimfast, and the inclusion of one of my favorite characters from Dason's Creek -- Pacey (played by Joshua Jackson)!

His Dark Materials (HBO )

This one is for the true fantasy lovers!

His Dark Materials is set in an imaginary world where science, theology, and magic co-exist, talking animals are spirt-like extensions of humans, and magic dust can transport you to distant lands.

The show is based on the trilogy of fantasy novels by Philip Pullman.

If you love elaborate sets, clothes, and costumes, this show will knock your socks off! Every scene is eye candy.

The Haunting of Hill House (Netflix)

I'm not generally a fan of horror, but when my friends could not stop talking about "Bent-Neck Lady," I had to see what all of the fuss was about.

The Haunting of Hill House is a great supernatural horror drama for people who are skeptical of anything scary.

While the show is riddled with ghosts and other supernatural occurrences, it's a beautiful story that explores the complexity of family relationships.

In the show, estranged siblings are forced to reunite to confront the ghosts of their past.

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (Neflix)

The Netflix adaption is a darker, sexier version of the popular series Sabrina the Teenage Witch. A deliciously demonic ride, the show is full of surprising twists and unexpected turns.

In the show, Sabrina is caught between two worlds as she navigates how to be both a witch a normal teenager.

Though it's depiction of the occult has been nothing less than controversial, the underlying message of the show is to be true to yourself and to fight for what you believe in.

Do you have additional binge-worthy tv show suggestions? We want to know! Drop a comment below and let us know what you're watching.

Kiara Imani is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on Twitter.