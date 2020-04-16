The Good Fight Team Explains Show's Sudden Hiatus

If you've been relishing having The Good Fight back on the air, we have some bad news.

The Good Fight Season 4 Episode 3 has been delayed.

In a time in which TV production has been brought to a halt as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it seemed like this Good Wife spinoff would be runnings its first seven episodes with no breaks.

The cast and crew revealed the one-week break in a new video released today by CBS All Access.

Baranski opens the video message, with “Hello from The Good Fight family. We hope you’re well and staying safe during this difficult time.”

“Working from home has delayed many aspects of post-production,” explains co-star Nyambi Nyambi at the beginning of the video.

“We need one week to catch up.”

Showrunner Robert King said, “For example, our composer scores the episode in Andora, as our music supervisor adds songs in Texas."

They send it all to Los Angeles, where our music editor puts it in the episode.”

Showrunner Michelle King added, “They send it to Manhattan to be mixed, and they send it to Santa Barbara to an executive producer.”

It's certainly surpising CBS All Access even premiered the show with some of the episodes not ready, but at least fans are not being told that it will return in months.

It's unclear whether other one-week breaks could happen down the line, but we do know that filming on The Good Fight Season 4 was not completed ahead of the shutdown.

As a result, the entire season will probably be comprised of 7 episodes -- as opposed to the 10 ordered.

Whether those episodes will be shot post-shutdown, we don't know because CBS All Access has not renewed the series.

It remains as buzzy as ever during its current season, but time will tell whether it snags a renewal.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.