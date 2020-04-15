The Mandalorian Docuseries Set For Star Wars Day Premiere at Disney+

The Mandalorian is one of the hottest TV shows in the world, and has been a breakout success for relatively new streamer Disney+.

It makes sense then that the streamer will take viewers on an in-depth, behind-the-scenes look into the world of the hit series.

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian is set to explore the series in a different way, through interviews with the cast, crew, and production team.

Viewers will get some fresh footage of the series that was not used in the first season, as well as discussions from the creative minds behind the series.

Jon Favreau described the series as an “opportunity for fans of the show to take a look inside and get to see a different perspective, and perhaps a greater understanding, of how The Mandalorian came together and some of the incredibly talented contributors throughout Season 1.”

“We had a great experience making the show and we’re looking forward to sharing it with you.”

Among the topics discussed will be the filmmaking process and the “artistry behind the show’s practical models, effects, and creatures, plus the creative influences, the iconic score, and connections to Star Wars characters and props from across the galaxy.”

The eight-part series will unspool weekly effective Friday, May 4th, aka Star Wars Day.

This is a treat for fans of the franchise from Disney+, and we're sure it will be a hoot.

Who doesn't want to find out more about Baby Yoda?

May 4 also marks the day Disney+ will say goodbye to Star Wars: The Clone Wars, which will chart the events leading up to Star Wars: Episode III -- Revenge of the Sith.

What are your thoughts on this docuseries?

Will it tide you over until Season 2 launches?

Will you miss the Clone Wars?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.