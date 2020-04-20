The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Did Denise Richards Quit?

We've watched The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 Episode 1, and now we have a lot of questions.

If you watch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills online, you know that Denise seemingly quit the series during the premiere amid the claims that she was having an affair with Brandi Glanville.

An on-screen announcement also revealed that she stopped filming with the ladies in December, missing out on many events with the cast in the process.

There was also the scene with her saying she was done with the show, and yelling about Bravo, something that is said to be a tactic so that the footage cannot be edited into an episode with ease.

Now, Richards has opened up about whether she will be back.

“No one knows who’s going to be back next season,” she revealed in an interview with Hollywood Life.

“They have to ask us to come back. I never said I quit the show. And Bravo knows that!”

It's crazy to think that Denise had a relatively drama-free first season on the series. But it just goes to show that things can change on a dime.

Last season Lisa Vanderpump was treated like a pariah by the ladies, and it looks like Denise is getting that same treatment this year.

However, Denise still plans on attending the reunion following rumors that she would be skipping it.

“The only people who’ve said that I’m not going to the reunion are some of the ladies on the show and they never asked me if I was going or not,” Richards told Hollywood Life.

The actress understands that it may be conducted via Zoom because of the coronavirus pandemic, but she has some things to say to the women.

“I’m planning on going if we still have [it],” she added.

“I don’t know how we’re going to be doing the reunion now. Maybe things will be lifted and we’ll be able to do it, even if it’s on Zoom. But I never said that I wasn’t going to be there. They’re the ones that are saying that.”

The rocky relationship between Denise and her co-stars stems from Brandi Glanville saying that the two women had an affair in early 2019.

Denise has vehemently denied these claims, and the two women have been locking horns off-screen since.

The super tease at the close of the premiere sheds light on a lot of the drama, and you can watch the clip below.

