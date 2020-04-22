The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 Episode 2 Review: To Live and Text in Beverly Hills

The ladies are showing their cards, and it looks like friendships are beginning to fracture as a result.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 Episode 2 zeroed in on Garcelle and Sutton, blending them into the existing women's lives in an organic way.

If you watch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills online, you know some of the new additions to the cast have not meshed well with the existing housewives over the years.

The biggest surprise here is that Sutton is not billed as a full-time housewife, and the reason for that is that not enough of her personal life was filmed, including scenes with her children.

In essence, this is a season-long trial for her to see if she has the chops to become a full-time fixture.

It takes a certain type of person to thrive on a show of this caliber, and Sutton is proving to be an excellent addition.

Her no-nonsense attitude may ruffle the feathers of some of the other housewives, but they probably wouldn't want to get on the wrong side of her.

Being in the fashion world, Sutton can't stop talking about clothing, and that probably explains why she opened a store with her name on it.

Sutton: I'm hearing a rumor that the mayor of West Hollywood is here.

Teddi: Oh, you look so excited.

Garcelle: Who's the mayor? Tell me his name.

Sutton: I don't know, I don't live in West Hollywood. I live in Bel Air.

Erika: It's the mayor. It's not Barack. Permalink: It's the mayor. It's not Barack.

Indeed, many people would dream of running a store, but Sutton may already have caused some problems for herself -- with the WeHo Mayor of all people!

Several scenes on reality TV are manufactured to the point that it shows. It was obvious the Mayor was told about the series filming, and he wanted to get his face all over TV.

Who wouldn't? But Sutton grilling him about parking tickets, the way people park, and other things you would typically pick up the phone to enquire about, was too much.

Maybe it's the Southern coming out in her, but it's also evident the other housewives are not about that.

I wouldn't be surprised if she was pegged as rude by the others for asking those questions, but one thing is clear about Sutton:

She makes good TV.

The way Teddi was digging the hole about not giving a damn if the women attended her wellness retreat was absurd.

Teddi had a rocky debut season on the show and desperately wants the women to understand where she's coming from.

She's in a good place in terms of friendships, but the housewives have always been skeptical of her career.

Wellness coaches are commonly mistaken as judgy people. It's their job to help you reach their goals, so they can judge every single one of your decisions.

One day, nine years ago, I said "Hey, Mike, can I use your phone?" and so I look at the phone, and I see a text that said 'I love you.' I go "Hey, what's this?" His face changed, and he said "I've been having an affair." And I said "How long?" And he said "Five years." Garcelle Permalink: One day, nine years ago, I said "Hey, Mike, can I use your phone?" and so I look at the...

That's how the cookie crumbles, but if we read between the lines of the message she sent the ladies, she wanted everyone to attend to support her.

Dorit admitting she was attending for a few hours should have been met with a smile and a thank you.

Teddi implying that nobody needed to go because she didn't give a damn was a bit much. It was a weird decision for her, and one that will come back to bite her.

Sutton is not going to forget that Teddi pulled that stunt at her media event for the opening of her store, so look for Sutton to get revenge in the coming episodes.

At least Garcelle was straight up about not wanting to go. This is the woman who sent an email announcing her husband was cheating on her.

She's a lot of fun and has the potential to be the best housewife on the series. There are a lot of stories to tell with Garcelle because she's starting a brand new chapter in her life, while some of the other women appear to be stuck in a rut.

Dorit and PK explaining all the negative press leveled was a convoluted way of shutting the naysayers up about their financial situation.

Bad press comes with the territory of being on reality TV, so they would be best to wisen up and admit that there have been some things they are not proud of.

The scenes seemed like they were all about protecting Dorit's image, and she may just be an innocent bystander in all of this, but it left a bad taste in my mouth.

The producers needed to get some pull quotes to get people talking about the episode, and they should have just let the storyline flow.

Out of all the women, Dorit's storyline is the stalest, and that's rather problematic when there are two newbies hogging all of the limelight.

Mike Nilon and I were married for almost nine years. We were sort of like the Hollywood couple. I'm an actress and an agent. We would go to fabulous parties, we got these two beautiful boys. Mike was reliable. He was sweet. I really thought this was my last stop. Garcelle Permalink: Mike Nilon and I were married for almost nine years. We were sort of like the Hollywood...

Erika securing the role in Chicago on Broadway was well-deserved. Her performances are always breathtaking, and she puts a lot of work into them.

What I appreciated was how candidly she spoke about her 20-year marriage to a man in his 80s. It's understandable that some people will always pry to get the details of the marriage, but Erika was right in her assessment that these people don't have marriages that last as long themselves to comment.

Erika has gone from a young woman alone in New York to a well-known celebrity. It will be interesting to see how she splits her time between New York and Beverly Hills, but we could be in for a Scheana-like Vanderpump Rules edit.

If you watch Vanderpump Rules online, you know the SURver spent months in Vegas in a show, but the producers opted to act like she didn't do anything beyond her job at Lisa Vanderpump's restaurant.

Which brings us to Denise. At this point in the narrative, Denise is still in the friend circle with the women, and her ordeal with the hernias was awful.

She does not need to be dealing with Charlie Sheen while trying to recover from surgery. All you have to do is a quick Google search, and you'd understand that she's been through the mill with her ex.

What she needs is a rest, and with the Brandi Glanville hookup allegations about to drop any moment, she's not going to get it.

"To Live and Text in Beverly Hills" was a decent installment. There's enough intrigue there for me to continue watching.

