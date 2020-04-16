The Real Housewives of New York City Season 12 Episode 3 Review: Don't Mansion It

You can't take Sonja anywhere!

Strong winds swept across the Hamptons on The Real Housewives of New York City Season 12 Episode 3, but Hurricane Sonja was out in full force, and it made for some great TV.

If you watch The Real Housewives of New York City online, you know Sonja is one of the most fun-loving housewives around, but she tends to go way overboard when alcohol is thrown into the mix.

While some of the women can handle their liquor, Sonja cannot.

Ramona playing high-class socialite and treating her friends differently may have been frustrating for some of them, but at least she knows how to read the room before opening her mouth.

Reading the room is a thing, you guys!

Sonja couldn't resist talking about her nether regions at every opportunity -- even to people she's never spoken to. More concerning was the way she pursued the attractive 20 something.

There's a fine line between a good drunk and a bad drunk, and Sonja is starting to stray too far into the latter category. That's not good, especially when the others are fine.

You proclaim you love me, but I know that's not true. Good night ... from the lower level. Luann Permalink: You proclaim you love me, but I know that's not true. Good night ... from the lower level.

The reaction from Sonja when Elyse said she was an accessory to her ex-husband was TV gold. Sonja looked like she was going to start breathing fire from her mouth at her new nemesis.

You know there's something wrong when people are leaving the room when they notice your presence. The other ladies may have been mortified, but given that Ramona was hosting the party in a $30 million house, with the owner and his friends in attendance, it was embarrassing more than anything.

The only silver lining is that Ramona got her flirt on with the owner. You know Ramona cannot go anywhere without flirting. She's always on dates, and the way Dorinda spoke so flippantly about it was comical as hell.

We can always trust Dorinda to throw in her two cents -- even if nobody asked for them.

The women are closer than ever, but Luann is starting to ostracize herself from them.

I was never a trophy wife! I'm not arm candy, I don't shave my pussy. Sonja Permalink: I was never a trophy wife! I'm not arm candy, I don't shave my pussy.

Luann's complaints about rooms have been going on for years. She wants to have a room fit for a countess, and would complain if she was given the nicest room in the house.

Complaining once is one thing, but this is now the third trip she's had reservations about. There always seems to be a competition between the women over who has the best house.

Luann claiming the lower level smelled of dog urine and was filled with spiders would lead people to think it was dirty and filled with trash, but the other housewives embraced the quarters and even wanted to watch a movie.

For that reason alone, it could not have been as bad as Luann claimed.

It was evident from the jump that Luann felt uncomfortable in the house, and it may well be because she's trying to abstain from alcohol.

Sonja: Just because we're in a $30 million...

Ramona: $39 million.

Sonja: Like a $39 million bitch. Permalink: Like a $39 million bitch.

Permalink: Like a $39 million bitch.

She thought she had a companion in Leah, but when Leah started drinking, that went out the window. It definitely does seem like Luann was lonely, and she should have just owned up about it.

There's a good chance she was mad about the trip to the winery -- because there are lots of other things to do in the Hamptons aside from drinking.

For now, there's something going on behind closed doors for Luann, and it will all come down to whether she decides to open up to her pals. The division among these ladies tends to stem from concealing secrets, so it will all come out soon enough.

The trip to the winery was fun, because we got to learn something new about most of the housewives. As the newest addition to the cast, Leah continues to be the most intriguing.

She's a reformed wild child, who hit rock bottom at a young age. She was sent to live in a halfway house with nuns because her parents were tired of her actions.

Using the tough love approach worked for her because she's now a successful businesswoman, a loving mother, and so much more.

Dorinda continues to be problematic because she's not fully opening up about what is going on her life. We learned that she feels the weight of the world is on her shoulders.

She's hot-headed, but has been trying to be nice of late, but her comments are still pretty condescending at the best of times.

It seems there's more going on there than what we're being led to believe.

"Don't Mansion It" was another wild installment of this aging reality series. The action is not quite up there with The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but it looks like we're in for a treat next week when Tinsley, Sonja, and Leah (!) trash Ramona's home after a wild night of drinking.

After 24 hours, we've already gotten her to drink. Dorinda Permalink: After 24 hours, we've already gotten her to drink.

Permalink: After 24 hours, we've already gotten her to drink.

Yes, it's going to get intense, you guys!

What did you think of Luann's actions? Was Ramona wrong to plan constant drinking in the Hamptons? Would you take Sonja to a party, or would you leave her at home?

Hit the comments below.

The Real Housewives of New York City continues Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.

