The Walking Dead Boss Reveals Why Judith Lied About Michonne's Exit

Judith Grimes told a fib on The Walking Dead Season 10 Episode 15.

The temporary tenth season finale found Judith helping Daryl in his patrol to make sure the rest of the survivors were safe.

In an emotional scene, the youngster told Daryl that Michonne was off helping a group of people she met on the island.

In reality, Michonne is following leads after learning that Rick could be alive.

The Walking Dead showrunner, Angela Kang, has now revealed to ComicBook that Judith suspected that Daryl would follow Michonne if he learned the truth.

"In our minds, that was exactly why," Kang told the outlet.

"She knows that Daryl... Rick was like Daryl's brother. Daryl was the one that kept searching for him for years out in the woods.

"She's a child, and I think there's part of it which is [that] she's not sure she's supposed to say anything about what her mother's doing, going out there. But I think also she is scared," Kang added.

"She's scared that the one remaining parent figure that she has is going to run away too, at a time when they need him."

Judith has lost a lot of people throughout her life, including her biological mother, father, brother, and the other people she met along the way.

"I think Judith just is feeling a lot of weight of responsibility beyond her years right now."

"She's ultimately a child. She's a child who's very wise, but she doesn't exactly know how to handle everything perfectly either. Nobody does."

Michonne's exit came following Danai Gurira's decision to leave the series behind, but there's a chance she will appear in the forthcoming movie series.

For now, fans will have to wait to see whether Daryl will learn the truth, and according to the season finale trailer, it might.

The Walking Dead did not finish post-production on its series finale before the Coronavirus pandemic shut production down.

This means that fans will have to wait until the quarantines are lifted and that workers are able to return to complete production.

