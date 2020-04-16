TV Ratings: Chicago Fire Wraps Season 8 With Series High, Riverdale & Nancy Drew Go Low

OneChicago ended early for NBC, but all three shows did so in style.

Chicago Fire wrapped its eighth season wiith 9.3 million viewers and a 1.2 rating -- an all-time high in total viewers.

The series may be aging, but the numbers are still great.

NBC has already renewed its Chicago shows for three seasons each, so they will be on the air for the years to come.

Chicago Med (9.2 million total viewers/1.1 rating) inched down a tenth in the demo.

But Chicago P.D. soared to 7.9 million total viewers and a 1.1 rating in the demo.

This is a non-crossover four-year audience high.

Over on FOX, The Masked Singer slumped to a season low with 6.7 million total viewers and a 1.7 rating.

Lego Masters concluded its first season with 4 million viewers and a 1.2 rating in the demo.

Riverdale (553,000/0.2 rating) returned as Nancy Drew (489,000/0.1 rating) exited, but both shows were at all-time lows in audience.

ABC's The Goldbergs (4.4 million/0.8 rating) and American Housewife (3.2 million/0.6 rating) were down, but Schooled (3.4 million/0.7 rating) was up a tenth.

Single Parents (2.5 million/0.5 rating) was stable, while Millionaire (3.9 million/0.6 rating) turned in decent ratings.

Over on CBS, Survivor (8 million/1.5 rating) remained a solid option.

On TV tonight: Station 19, RHONY, Mom, HTGAWM, Young Sheldon, Last Man Standing, In the Dark, Siren, and Katy Keene.

