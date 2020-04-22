TV Ratings: Empire Goes Out With Best Numbers Since October

It may not have been the finale we deserved, but at least it went out on a strong note.

Empire Season 6 Episode 18 drew 2.9 million viewers and a 0.8 rating in the demo, ticking up to its best numbers since October.

Despite there being a lack of closure, there is a chance fans will get an appropriate series finale down the line.

Empire was once one of the biggest series on TV in both buzz and ratings. Its first season kicked off with 9.9 million viewers, and surged all the way to 16.7 million viewers for the season finale.

It built every single week of its freshman run, proving that the buzz was rising for it.

However, the ratings tailed off in later seasons, and this season alone was down around 40% from Empire Season 5.

The Jussie Smollett scandal had a big impact on the series. That's for sure.

What did you think of the conclusion? Did the last-minute changes help you to say goodbye?

A Masked Singer rerun started the night for FOX with 2.7 million viewers and a 0.5 rating.

Over on The CW, The Flash returned to 1.1 million viewers and a 0.4 rating -- inching up ever so slightly.

DC's Legends of Tomorrow was also up a little to 0.7 million viewers and a 0.2 rating.

The only other scripted original was bubble drama, For Life, which took a hit without original lead-ins.

The freshman series did 2.2 million viewers and a 0.4 rating.

CBS aired a Grammy Salute to Prince, which towered above the competition with 6.5 million viewers and a 1.0 rating.

