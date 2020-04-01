TV Ratings: FBI Reaches Series High With Chicago PD Crossover

We can probably look forward to more crossovers between FBI and Chicago P.D.

FBI Season 2 Episode 19 delivered 10.8 million total viewers -- the highest total viewer tally for the series ever.

In the 18-49 demo, it scored a 1.2 rating, the best since its 2018 series premiere.

The episode in question brought over Hailey Upton from NBC's Chicago P.D. to help solve a case.

It's unclear whether FBI characters will be allowed to cross over to the OneChicago universe, but time will tell.

NCIS was also on the up side, delivering 13.4 million total viewers -- its highest audience in almost 24 months -- while staying steady at a season high 1.3 rating in the demo.

FBI: Most Wanted was down from last week's crossover, but 8.2 million viewers and a 0.9 rating is geat retention out of the mothership series.

Look for this spinoff to get a renewal for next season.

Over on Fox, Empire inched down to 2.6 million viewers and a 0.6 rating.

The once-popular drama series is ending its final season early, meaning that the final two episodes will never be produced.

This is somewhat concerning, especially when you consider the fact that episode 18 will likely still be filled with cliffhangers.

The editors will need to pull double-duty to make the episode satisfying.

Over on ABC, For Life was the sole original and delivered 2.4 million total viewers and a 0.6 rating.

It may not be lighting up the ratings charts, but it is one of the steadiest shows on the air.

Additionally, the series premiere ratings were up over 200% in just-released Live+35 ratings.

