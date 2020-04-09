TV Ratings: Modern Family Series Finale Hits 3-Year High

Viewers tuned in to wave goodbye to Modern Family, which wrapped its 11-season run Wednesday night.

The one-hour episode secured 7.4 million total viewers and a 1.6 rating in the all-important 18-49 demo.

Those numbers mark the series' most-watched telecast since January 2017, and the highest-rated episode since September 2018.

These are great numbers, and the finale seems to have gone down a treat with fans.

A retrospective special managed 6.7 million viewers and a 1.3 rating.

Maybe the talk of a Modern Family spinoff is not too premature.

Concluding ABC's night was Jimmy Kimmel's Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, which managed to pull in 6.3 million viewers and a 1.1 rating.

That's a strong start.

Over on FOX, The Masked Singer took a hit with the increased competition, coming down to 7.7 million viewers and a 2.0 rating.

Still, it won the night in the demo, so FOX will be happy. Previously announced spinoff, The Masked Dancer is currently in flux due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Also on Fox, LEGO Masters (3.9 million/1.2 rating) was up a tenth week-to-week. Look for this show to get a renewal.

The retention from The Masked Singer is decent.

Over on CBS, Survivor (7.8 million/1.5 rating) was down a tenth, while SEAL Team (5 million/0.7 rating) and S.W.A.T. (3.9 million/0.5 rating) held steady.

Of the two dramas, SEAL Team stands the best chance at a renewal.

NBC's Chicago Med (9 million/1.2 rating), Fire (8.9 million/1.2 rating), and PD (7.9 million/1.1 rating) were all down from their last originals.

