Twitter and Tequila: Brandi Glanville and Denise Richards Drama Erupts During RHOBH Premiere

It's the tension that we've been waiting for.

After months of teases, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 Episode 1 finally aired Thursday night (full review HERE), and one person who watched was former housewive, Brandi Glanville.

Yes, the same Brandi Glanville who's allegations that she and Denise Richards had an affair led to Denise rage quitting during production of the current season.

Brandi took issue with one scene, in particular, from the premiere. It involved Denise complaining to her waiter about not giving her the correct tequila order.

“I’m sorry but their [SIC] is a way to say to your waiter (I’ve waited a lot of tables) that you think your drink might be wrong without being a complete bitch!!!” Brandi, 47, tweeted.

“I judge people by the way they treat others.”

In a second tweet, Brandi wrote, “She was rude to a waiter — at least her glam was on point.”

I think if your [SIC] unhappy you send things back with a smile & an explanation,” the Celebrity Big Brother alum added in a third tweet. “Don’t shoot the messenger you know?”

Denise did not respond to Glanville, but she did take to Twitter with her side of the story, claiming that she apologized for her actions.

“I was all fired up before my tequila was delivered. I felt terrible and apologized to the waiter 🙏🏻” the actress wrote.

“But I do know my tequila #RHOBH.”

Unfortunately for fans, Denise did not address the drama between her and Glanville, but as we've come to expect, Glanville does not hold back.

She returned to Twitter during the premiere to respond to questions from fans about the supposed hooking up between them in the past.

One fan wanted to know how the Wild Things actress is “in bed,” leading to Brandi responding, “I have been sent a legal STFU.”

One viewer slammed Brandi, saying she was pretending to be in love to get some time on the screen, and she hit back, saying:

“I’m not in love with anyone but my 2 children. I was never in love with Denise I never said that or implied that.”

For her part, Denise has vehemently denied the claims about her past with Brandi, but the supertease at the close of the premiere teased that the drama associated with it will take center stage in later episodes.

