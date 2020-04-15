Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Netflix Sets Premiere Date for Interactive Series Finale

You can't keep Kimmy down.

Netflix has announced that the series finale of Kimmy Schmidt is set to debut May 12.

As previously reported, the special is interactive and finds viewers in control of the narrative as they pick decisions to conclude the stories on the beloved series.

"Kimmy Schmidt (Ellie Kemper) sets off on her biggest adventure yet," reads the official logline.

"Three states! Explosions! A dancing hamburger! And you, the viewer, get to decide how the story goes."

"Will you foil the Reverend’s (Jon Hamm) evil plan and get Kimmy to her wedding on time? Or will you accidentally start a war against the robots?"

"So grab your remote and a tray of delicious scrod, ‘cause Kimmy’s got her own Netflix interactive special!"

Sounds fun, right?

The cast of the special also includes Jane Krakowski, Carol Kane, Daniel Radcliffe, Jon Hamm, Sara Chase, Lauren Adams, Donna Maria, Amy Sedaris, Michael Carlsen, Fred Armisen, Chris Parnell, Jack McBrayer, and Johnny Knoxville.

Tina Fey, Robert Carlock, Sam Means, Meredith Scardino, Jeff Richmond, and David Miner are on board to executive produce.

Netflix canceled the series after four seasons, but ordered the special in May of last year.

“Fans will be able to make choices on behalf of our characters, taking different story paths with, of course, different jokes,” Fey said in a statement released at the time.

“I think it’s a great fit for our show and will be a great way to officially complete the series.”

Viewers are rarely satisfied with series finales, so giving them the power to choose their own ending is a good thing.

Whether this could become the norm for Netflix series is up for debate, but for now, this is a good thing.

Black Mirror: Bandersnatch was a well-reviewed interactive installment, so the streamer will likely be looking to capitalize on the success of that.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend — an all-new interactive special premieres May 12



Ellie Kemper, Tituss Burgess, Jane Krakow­ski, Carol Kane, and Jon Hamm return — plus Daniel Radcliffe joins in on the fun as you get to decide how the story ends! pic.twitter.com/HU2tjF8xY2 — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) April 15, 2020

Additionally, there's a chance viewers will still be in quarantine when the special hits the streamer, so more people than usual could tune in.

