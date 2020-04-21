Watch 9-1-1 Online: Season 3 Episode 15

Did Eddie confront the past?

On 9-1-1 Season 3 Episode 15, the firefighter realized that a journey to rescue a boy from a wall was a way for him to make sense of what happened to him. 

Chatting Over Beers - 9-1-1 Season 3 Episode 14

However, he quickly learned that his every move was being scrutinized, and that he would have to make a decision sooner rather than later. 

Meanwhile, Athena continued to spar with her ex about his treatment, leading to another big change in the home. 

Did anyone catch a break?

9-1-1 Season 3 Episode 15 Quotes

Buck: Oh, if I had a medal, I would never take it off.
Eddie: We know.

No matter what happens, I'm always gonna fight to come home to my family.

Eddie [to Shannon]

What Matters The Most - 9-1-1 Season 3 Episode 15
Pulled To Safety - 9-1-1 Season 3 Episode 15
Army Medic On Board - 9-1-1 Season 3 Episode 15
Eddie Begins - 9-1-1 Season 3 Episode 15
Buck and Chimney Assist - 9-1-1 Season 3 Episode 15
Athena Surveys - 9-1-1 Season 3 Episode 15
