Watch Batwoman Online: Season 1 Episode 17

at .

Which villain resurfaced?

On Batwoman Season 1 Episode 17, things took an intense turn for Gotham City's savior when she was forced to contend with a face from the past. 

The Honest Truth - Batwoman Season 1 Episode 17

This villain was intent on proving that everything Batwoman was doing was to the detriment of the rest of the world. 

Meanwhile, Alice's limits were tested when she realized that she was not the biggest villain around. 

Watch Batwoman Season 1 Episode 17 Online

Use the video above to watch Batwoman online right here via TV Fanatic. 

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience! 

@TVFanatic

45 Characters Getting Coal for Christmas
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Batwoman Season 1 Episode 17 Quotes

Kate: That's one way to take someone's head off.
Alice: Oh, now she's giving me pointers on how to be evil.

I'm sorry that I spent the best video-gaming years of my life locked in a basement.

Alice

Batwoman Season 1 Episode 17

Batwoman Season 1 Episode 17 Photos

Close Up in Batcave - Batwoman Season 1 Episode 17
The Honest Truth - Batwoman Season 1 Episode 17
Batcave Meeting - Batwoman Season 1 Episode 17
Steady On - Batwoman Season 1 Episode 17
Going a Round - Batwoman Season 1 Episode 17
Luke Got Your back - Batwoman Season 1 Episode 17
  1. Batwoman
  2. Batwoman Season 1
  3. Batwoman Season 1 Episode 17
  4. Watch Batwoman Online: Season 1 Episode 17