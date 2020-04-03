Watch Brooklyn Nine-Nine Online: Season 7 Episode 10

at .

Did Jake and his father play nice?

On Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 7 Episode 10, the pair needed to come together to deal with unsettled family business. 

Charles talking to Jake - Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 7 Episode 9

However, emotions got the best of them. 

Meanwhile, Amy and Rosa worked a high-profile case that threatened to put them on the outs with their boss. 

Elsewhere, Terry wanted to join the NYPD band. 

Did he get his wish?

Watch Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 7 Episode 10 Online

Use the video above to watch Brooklyn Nine-Nine online right here via TV Fanatic. 

31 Couples Who Inspired Each Other's Inner Comedian
Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 7 Episode 10 Quotes

Charles: Fun! Terry's playing the flute.
Holt: At work? Who are you, William Wonka?

You gave Hitchcock and Scully an important case?

Rosa

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 7 Episode 10

