Watch Brooklyn Nine-Nine Online: Season 7 Episode 11

at .

Who was the best of the best?

On Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 7 Episode 11, the squad competed in an effort to determine who is the greatest human/genius. 

Rosa at Squad Meeting - Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 7 Episode 10

In true B99 fashion, the heightened personalities bickered over the way to win the top spot. 

Jake realized that he could try to win with the help of someone close to him. 

Meanwhile, a case made everyone think of the past. 

Watch Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 7 Episode 11 Online

Use the video above to watch Brooklyn Nine-Nine online right here via TV Fanatic. 

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience! 

@TVFanatic

17 Endgame 'Ships We Love With Endings We Hate
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 7 Episode 11 Quotes

Sorry, sir, that no one wants to bone your dusty old skeleton.

Amy

Sleep. Sleep, you ugly morons.

Holt

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 7 Episode 11

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 7 Episode 11 Photos

Irritated Charles - Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 7 Episode 11
Pumpkin Amy - Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 7 Episode 11
Heist Duo - Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 7 Episode 11
Annoyed Terry - Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 7 Episode 11
Amy in Costume - Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 7 Episode 11
Heist Trophy - Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 7 Episode 11
  1. Brooklyn Nine-Nine
  2. Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 7
  3. Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 7 Episode 11
  4. Watch Brooklyn Nine-Nine Online: Season 7 Episode 11