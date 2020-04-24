Watch Brooklyn Nine-Nine Online: Season 7 Episode 13

at .

Did the entire squad prove that the Nine-Nine was still the best precinct around?

On Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 7 Episode 13, things took an unprecedented turn when a blackout brought a wave of crime to the streets. 

Holt Means Business - Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 7 Episode 12

With calls coming in from all over the place, Jake led the team on a high-stakes mission. 

Meanwhile, Terry made a shocking announcement about Amy that took everyone by surprise. 

Watch Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 7 Episode 13 Online

Use the video above to watch Brooklyn Nine-Nine online right here via TV Fanatic. 

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience! 

@TVFanatic

13 TV Shows That Need To Crossover
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 7 Episode 13 Quotes

Guys, where did our dads go?

Jake

Charles: So my dad gets to be his Pop-Pop and I only get to be Charles?
Jake: Your dad does not get to be his Pop-Pop.
Charles: Well, I hope you're prepared to make that phone call.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 7 Episode 13

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 7 Episode 13 Photos

Dottie - Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 7 Episode 13
Clock's Ticking - Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 7 Episode 13
Hip-Hop Holt - Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 7 Episode 13
Trapped Terry - Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 7 Episode 13
Uncle Charles - Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 7 Episode 13
Running Late - Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 7 Episode 13
  1. Brooklyn Nine-Nine
  2. Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 7
  3. Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 7 Episode 13
  4. Watch Brooklyn Nine-Nine Online: Season 7 Episode 13