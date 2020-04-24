Watch Brooklyn Nine-Nine Online: Season 7 Episode 13

Did the entire squad prove that the Nine-Nine was still the best precinct around?

On Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 7 Episode 13, things took an unprecedented turn when a blackout brought a wave of crime to the streets.

With calls coming in from all over the place, Jake led the team on a high-stakes mission.

Meanwhile, Terry made a shocking announcement about Amy that took everyone by surprise.

Use the video above to watch Brooklyn Nine-Nine online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.