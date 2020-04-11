Watch Charmed (2018) Online: Season 2 Episode 17

Did the Charmed Ones save Harry?

On Charmed (2018) Season 2 Episode 17, the sisters infiltrated a faction gala event in order to rescue their favorite Whitelighter.

However, they realizing along the way that the people holding him captive could have taken their powers from them.

What connection did Abigael have to them?

Meanwhile, Macy came to a stunning realization about her place in the family.

Use the video above to watch Charmed online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.