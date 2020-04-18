Watch Charmed Online: Season 2 Episode 18

at .

Did Mel and Maggie's father manage to help?

On Charmed (2018) Season 2 Episode 18, the sisters turned to the patriarch of the family for some guidance when it seemed like the end of the world was nigh. 

The Charmed Ones are Ready - Charmed (2018) Season 2 Episode 18

With everyone trying their best to stay safe, it became another game of cat and mouse with the latest demon. 

Meanwhile, Macy discovered a secret about her past. 

Did it have anything to do with her demonic side?

Watch Charmed (2018) Season 2 Episode 18 Online

Charmed (2018) Season 2 Episode 18 Quotes

Having a panic attack doesn't mean you're weak. It just means you're human.

Jordan

I am pissed. And I am hurt. And I'm tired of pretending that I'm not.

Maggie

Charmed (2018) Season 2 Episode 18

Charmed (2018) Season 2 Episode 18 Photos

Macy Smiles - Charmed (2018) Season 2 Episode 18
The Charmed Ones are Ready - Charmed (2018) Season 2 Episode 18
The Charmed Ones and Harry - Charmed (2018) Season 2 Episode 18
Macy Stands by the Window - Charmed (2018) Season 2 Episode 18
Maggie on Her Bed - Charmed (2018) Season 2 Episode 18
Mel and Maggie with a Man - Charmed (2018) Season 2 Episode 18
