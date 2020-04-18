Watch Charmed Online: Season 2 Episode 18

Did Mel and Maggie's father manage to help?

On Charmed (2018) Season 2 Episode 18, the sisters turned to the patriarch of the family for some guidance when it seemed like the end of the world was nigh.

With everyone trying their best to stay safe, it became another game of cat and mouse with the latest demon.

Meanwhile, Macy discovered a secret about her past.

Did it have anything to do with her demonic side?

Use the video above to watch Charmed (2018) online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.