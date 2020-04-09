Watch Chicago Fire Online: Season 8 Episode 19

Did Firehouse 51 thrive in the social media age?

On Chicago Fire Season 8 Episode 19, Gallo and Ritter realized that the station could be communicating with the community. 

Brett talk - Chicago Fire Season 8 Episode 19

How did Boden feel about the big decision?

Meanwhile, Cruz readied himself for a big day that could have severe ramifications for his career. 

Elsewhere, tension built when a group of rabble rousers attempted to lock down the firehouse. 

Watch Chicago Fire Season 8 Episode 19 Online

Chicago Fire Season 8 Episode 19 Quotes

Boden: Hey, what are you doing to our rigs?
Lewis: This is a formal protest of the closing of Station 87.
Herrmann: 87? We didn’t close 87? We’re picking up the slack. We’re pissed too.
Boden: Hey, take those chains off now.
Lewis: We’re not going anywhere.
Herrmann: You know what, that’s it. Screw this. 51 move it on out. Hey, you better unlock your friend here before he gets ripped in half.
Boden: Herrmann, do not move that engine.

Herrmann: How do you guys have that much energy?
Mouch: We should not have tried to keep pace with them last night.
Cruz: You had three beers then starting dozing off.
Mouch: It was four.

