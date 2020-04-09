Watch Chicago Fire Online: Season 8 Episode 19

Did Firehouse 51 thrive in the social media age?

On Chicago Fire Season 8 Episode 19, Gallo and Ritter realized that the station could be communicating with the community.

How did Boden feel about the big decision?

Meanwhile, Cruz readied himself for a big day that could have severe ramifications for his career.

Elsewhere, tension built when a group of rabble rousers attempted to lock down the firehouse.

