Watch Chicago Med Online: Season 5 Episode 20

What was Dr. Crocket hiding?

On Chicago Med Season 5 Episode 20, two New Orleans detectives arrived in town who had questions about his past.

Did the rest of the hospital learn anything?

Meanwhile, Dr. Choi put his life in danger to save a child, but what happened in the aftermath?

Elsewhere, Dr. Charles gave fatherly advice to his young daughter in one of the most emotional scenes to date.

Use the video above to watch Chicago Med online right here via TV Fanatic.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.