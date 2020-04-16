Watch Chicago Med Online: Season 5 Episode 20

at .

What was Dr. Crocket hiding?

On Chicago Med Season 5 Episode 20, two New Orleans detectives arrived in town who had questions about his past. 

Risking His LIfe/Tall - Chicago Med Season 5 Episode 20

Did the rest of the hospital learn anything?

Meanwhile, Dr. Choi put his life in danger to save a child, but what happened in the aftermath?

Elsewhere, Dr. Charles gave fatherly advice to his young daughter in one of the most emotional scenes to date. 

Watch Chicago Med Season 5 Episode 20 Online

Use the video above to watch Chicago Med online right here via TV Fanatic. 

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience! 

@TVFanatic

Fall TV Preview: The Biggest Cast Shake-Ups
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Chicago Med Season 5 Episode 20 Quotes

Moody: He was going through a lot back then, but that doesn't mean he was killing people.
Nat: What do you mean?
Moody: I shouldn't have said anything. It's not my story to tell.
Nat: Please. I just want to help.
Moody: Seven years ago, Crockett's baby... Harper... died of leukemia not long after her first birthday.

Maggie: Look who it is. Anna Charles!
Anna: Hi, Maggie.
Maggie: Your dad drag you into work today?
Anna: No, I wanted to come. I like spending time with my dad.

Chicago Med Season 5 Episode 20

Chicago Med Season 5 Episode 20 Photos

Saving a Child - Chicago Med Season 5 Episode 20
Risking His LIfe/Tall - Chicago Med Season 5 Episode 20
Questions about Marcel's Past - Chicago Med Season 5 Episode 20
On the Hot Seat - Chicago Med Season 5 Episode 20
Questioning Nat - Chicago Med Season 5 Episode 20
Fatherly Advice - Chicago Med Season 5 Episode 20
  1. Chicago Med
  2. Chicago Med Season 5
  3. Chicago Med Season 5 Episode 20
  4. Watch Chicago Med Online: Season 5 Episode 20