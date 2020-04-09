Watch Chicago PD Online: Season 7 Episode 19

Did Ruzek make the right call in the nick of time?

On Chicago PD Season 7 Episode 19, the officer witnessed a woman's kidnapping and set out to save her life.

Along the way, he worried about the variables of the operation.

Meanwhile, Burgess realized she needed to confront her past to move on with her future.

That involved playing nice with Ruzek.

Did he want to hear from her?

Use the video above to watch Chicago PD online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.