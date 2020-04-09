Watch Chicago PD Online: Season 7 Episode 19

Did Ruzek make the right call in the nick of time?

On Chicago PD Season 7 Episode 19, the officer witnessed a woman's kidnapping and set out to save her life. 

Put Your Weapon Down - Chicago PD Season 7 Episode 18

Along the way, he worried about the variables of the operation. 

Meanwhile, Burgess realized she needed to confront her past to move on with her future. 

That involved playing nice with Ruzek. 

Did he want to hear from her?

Watch Chicago PD Season 7 Episode 19 Online

Chicago PD Season 7 Episode 19 Quotes

Halstead: Sarge, you know what doesn't add up?
Voight: Huh?
Halstead: We've been searching nonstop, and I think we're pretty good at what we do. How the hell did this guy beat us here?

Platt: If she comes back.
Halstead: What are you talking about?
Platt: The feds have a really sneaky way of holding on to good people. They make them wear nice suits, and they pay them really well.
Halstead: Well, Hailey doesn't like nice suits.
Platt: Uh-huh, I'm sure she doesn't. You miss her, don't you?
Halstead: Yeah, she's my partner.
Platt: Of course.

Chicago PD Season 7 Episode 19

Chicago PD Season 7 Episode 19 Photos

Not Messing Around - Chicago PD Season 7 Episode 19
Making Amends with Ruzek - Chicago PD Season 7 Episode 19
What Did You See? - Chicago PD Season 7 Episode 19
Voight Doing What Voight Does - Chicago PD Season 7 Episode 19
You've Got Mail - Chicago PD Season 7 Episode 19
Witness to a Crime - Chicago PD Season 7 Episode 19
