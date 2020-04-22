Watch DC's Legends of Tomorrow Online: Season 5 Episode 8

Did the Legends bump into the Supernatural brothers?

On DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 5 Episode 8, Sara, Constantine, and Charlie arrived in British Columbia to search for another piece of he Loom. 

With problems continuing to arise, it became apparent there was more to the story. 

Meanwhile, Zari had some issues feeling like herself, so she made a striking decision about her future. 

DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 5 Episode 8 Quotes

Ava: Maybe I should stay back, huh?
Sara: Are you volunteering for Rory duty? Ava Sharpe, you are a better woman than I.

Nate: You slept-walked into my room, which means something must have brought you in here. And let's not forget, in another timeline you and I-
Zari: Don't start with the dream girl crap. I'm still trying to process how I spent the last five yours in, what is this, 200 thread count?
Nate: Yeah.

