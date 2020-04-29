Watch DC's Legends of Tomorrow Online: Season 5 Episode 9

Did Sarah decide to quit the team?

On DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 5 Episode 9, things took a tense turn after her latest battle. 

Meanwhile, Charlie started to notice something was off with a member of the team. 

Did the truth come out?

Elsewhere, Constantine and Zari found themselves trapped in a 1910 boarding house with a slew of enemies. 

DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 5 Episode 9 Quotes

Ava: Is this safe? It doesn't sound safe.
Constantine: It isn't. Any more questions? Good, let's hold hands.

Zari: You must have a thing for warrior women.
Nate: Only if they're from another time period and eventually will leave me, sure.

