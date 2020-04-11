Watch Dynasty Online: Season 3 Episode 17

Did Fallon manage to prove the naysayers wrong?

On Dynasty Season 3 Episode 17, Fallon went viral on social media due to an event in which she was nasty to someone.

Meanwhile, Liam started to wonder whether he made the right call with Fallon.

Elsewhere, Culhane's birthday became a main event, but the simmering tension over money with Dominique reached boiling point.

Cristal and Blake hit a rough patch after another secret from the past came to light.

Use the video above to watch Dynasty online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.