Watch Dynasty Online: Season 3 Episode 17

Did Fallon manage to prove the naysayers wrong?

On Dynasty Season 3 Episode 17, Fallon went viral on social media due to an event in which she was nasty to someone. 

Meanwhile, Liam started to wonder whether he made the right call with Fallon. 

Elsewhere, Culhane's birthday became a main event, but the simmering tension over money with Dominique reached boiling point. 

Cristal and Blake hit a rough patch after another secret from the past came to light. 

Dynasty Season 3 Episode 17 Quotes

Blake: Just asking. You already divorced him one.
Fallon: Yeah, well, just trying to keep up with you.

Honey, my feet don't get cold. Fallon can always find another fiancee, but there's only one Carrington Atlantic.

Blake

