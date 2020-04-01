Watch Empire Online: Season 6 Episode 15

Did Teri survive her wedding day?

On Empire Season 6 Episode 15, Andre continued to go off the rails, and Teri desperately tried to raise the alarm.

Meanwhile, Cookie processed her pain over what happened with her sisters.

Did she got to the police?

Elsewhere, Giselle's mission to funnel Damon's dirty money through the record label came back to haunt her.

What did Cookie do when she learned the truth?

