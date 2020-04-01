Watch Empire Online: Season 6 Episode 15

Did Teri survive her wedding day?

On Empire Season 6 Episode 15, Andre continued to go off the rails, and Teri desperately tried to raise the alarm. 

Cookie and Lucious at the Wedding - Empire Season 6 Episode 15

Meanwhile, Cookie processed her pain over what happened with her sisters. 

Did she got to the police?

Elsewhere, Giselle's mission to funnel Damon's dirty money through the record label came back to haunt her. 

What did Cookie do when she learned the truth?

Empire Season 6 Episode 15 Quotes

Girl, you're lucky I don't snatch your wig ... and your edges!

Cookie

Andre: Let's lay some ground rules for the ceremony, shall we?
Lucious: Ground rules?
Andre: There will be no foolishness or Lyon nonsense of any kind. This is our day. And we will not be upstaged, right honey?
Lucious: What do you mean upstaged?
Hakeem: Yeah, like when you married Anika -- at my wedding!

