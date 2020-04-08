Watch Empire Online: Season 6 Episode 16

Did Andre murder Teri?

On Empire Season 6 Episode 16, things took a turn when Andre was put in a psych ward. 

Lucious Takes Over - Empire Season 6 Episode 16

Meanwhile, Cookie had an epiphany about her past after speaking with her therapist. 

Did she forgive her sisters for sending her to jail?

Elsewhere, Hakeem and Maya woke up in Vegas with a marriage certificate. 

Did they get married, or was there a big scheme at play?

Watch Empire Season 6 Episode 16 Online

Empire Season 6 Episode 16 Quotes

Becky: Okay, right. This is one of the tracks that you're going to deliver to me by the end of the day?
Porsha: Depends.
Becky: I actually wasn't asking you, I want them by the end of the day.

Andre's long gone, momma. It's Kingsley.

Andre

Empire Season 6 Episode 16

