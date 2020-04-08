Watch Empire Online: Season 6 Episode 16

Did Andre murder Teri?

On Empire Season 6 Episode 16, things took a turn when Andre was put in a psych ward.

Meanwhile, Cookie had an epiphany about her past after speaking with her therapist.

Did she forgive her sisters for sending her to jail?

Elsewhere, Hakeem and Maya woke up in Vegas with a marriage certificate.

Did they get married, or was there a big scheme at play?

Use the video above to watch Empire online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.