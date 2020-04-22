Watch Empire Online: Season 6 Episode 18

How did it all end for the Lyons?

On Empire Season 6 Episode 18, Lucious continued to try to please Yana, but he made a breakthrough in his relationship with Cookie in the process. 

Andre Seeks Approval - Empire Season 6 Episode 17

Meanwhile, things took a turn for Andre when he was forced to return to New York after a sudden development in his case against Teri. 

Elsewhere, Cookie weighed up her options when she realized that Damon was not going to allow her to move on with Bossy. 

What trick did Giselle have up her sleeve?

Watch Empire Season 6 Episode 18 Online

Empire Season 6 Episode 18 Quotes

Cookie, from the moment I saw you, I knew we were meant to be. You gave me Empire, you gave me our boys, you gave me life.

Giselle: Playtime is over, Cookie.
Cookie: Girl, bye!

Empire Season 6 Episode 18

