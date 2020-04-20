Watch Family Guy Online: Season 18 Episode 16

Did Peter lose his job?

On Family Guy Season 18 Episode 16, Peter's non-stop sweating made people turn on him. 

A DNA Altering Machine - Family Guy

Meanwhie, Stewie and Chris caused thousands of dollars in damage to the electronics store. 

To get them out of their pickle, Brian joined forces with them to create a fake Kickstarter campaign to pay back the money. 

Did the trio manage to get all the money back without being caught?

