Watch Good Girls Online: Opportunity

Did Beth manage to secure her future?

On Good Girls Season 3 Episode 10, things took a devastating turn when the ladies opted to bring another member into the mix. 

GED - Good Girls

However, this new person had some close ties to law enforcement, and it made things more difficult for them. 

Meanwhile, a guilty Ruby went too far to be a good person, but what did she have to do?

Elsewhere, Annie experienced self-doubt over her GED test.

Good Girls Season 3 Episode 10 Quotes

Rio: What are we celebrating?
Beth: Nothing.

Beth: It'll be good to be normal again.
Annie: Be whatever we wanna be.
Ruby: Finally.
Annie: Dude.
Ruby: I just wanna be a good person again.

Good Girls Season 3 Episode 10

