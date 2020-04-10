Watch Grey's Anatomy Online: Season 16 Episode 21

Did Owen and Teddy tie the knot?

On Grey's Anatomy Season 16 Episode 21, Tom tried to derail the nuptials when he worried that Teddy was making a huge mistake. 

Meanwhile, Meredith tried to find out more about Richard's past. 

In a surprising moment, she learned that there was more to his condition than what she first thought. 

Did DeLuca help or hinder his career?

Elsewhere, Amelia prepared to give birth, but she worried that something bad was going to happen. 

Watch Grey's Anatomy Season 16 Episode 21 Online

Grey's Anatomy Season 16 Episode 21 Quotes

Bailey: Do you need a wheelchair or?
Amelia: I'm good to walk. Sorry about the floor.

It's Alzheimer's, Meredith.

Maggie

Grey's Anatomy Season 16 Episode 21

