Watch Homeland Online: Season 8 Episode 9

Who did Carrie find on her travels?

On Homeland Season 8 Episode 9, the spy found herself on a shopping trip.

Did it give her some much-needed clarity.

Meanwhile, Hayes had some big ideas that could change everything about the threat.

However, Tasneen had some big problems that he had to work through.

How did all of these storylines come together?

Use the video above to watch Homeland online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.