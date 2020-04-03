Watch How to Get Away with Murder Online: Season 6 Episode 10

at .

What really happened to Annalise Keating?

On How to Get Away with Murder Season 6 Episode 10, the surviving members of her team tried to make sense of the disappearance. 

Michaela's Counsel - How To Get Away With Murder Season 6 Episode 10

But was someone lying all along?

Meanwhile, Michaela and Connor are charged with Asher's murder, and it made them question what would happen next. 

Elsewhere, Bonnie disclosed a secret about Tegan that changed everything. 

Watch How to Get Away with Murder Season 6 Episode 10 Online

How to Get Away with Murder Season 6 Episode 10 Quotes

Tegan: Where's Annalise?
Bonnie: Gone.
Tegan: I'm sorry?
Bonnie: She's gone. That's also why I'm here. I'm here to see if you helped her disappear like you did Laurel. Don't! I know it was you, so if you did that same thing for Annalise...
Tegan: I didn't!
Bonnie: How can I believe that?
Tegan: Laurel blackmailed me, that's why I helped her. Because she threatened to tell Jorge I was the Jane Doe that got him put away. Who they hell told you any of this?

Frank: Oliver just confessed.
Bonnie: What?
Frank: As soon as I got here, he went crazy.

How to Get Away with Murder Season 6 Episode 10 Photos

Listening In Court - How To Get Away With Murder Season 6 Episode 10
On The Other Side - How To Get Away With Murder Season 6 Episode 10
Distressed Michaela - How To Get Away With Murder Season 6 Episode 10
Michaela's Counsel - How To Get Away With Murder Season 6 Episode 10
Meeting With Counsel - How To Get Away With Murder Season 6 Episode 10
In The Audience - How To Get Away With Murder Season 6 Episode 10
