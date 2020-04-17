Watch In The Dark Online: Season 2 Episode 1

at .

Did Murphy pull through?

On In The Dark Season 2 Episode 1, the hero struggled to put the past behind her following her deadly encounter with Dean. 

An Interesting Turn - In The Dark

But was the mystery really over?

Meanwhile, Murphy, Felix, and Jess devised a plan to keep them out of Nia's crosshairs. 

What dirt did she have on them?

Elsewhere, the fate of Guiding Hope was in doubt, so everyone rallied to save it. 

Watch In The Dark Season 2 Episode 1 Online

Use the video above to watch In the Dark online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

In The Dark Season 2 Episode 1 Quotes

Joy: Please tell me you're done with all this crime stuff.
Murphy: No, I actually decided I'm going to become a detective. I'm going to put a little Sherlock Holmes hat on Pretzel, and we're going to solve murders.

Joy: Oh boy, I think a woman just hit on me?
Murphy: Yeah?
Joy: It happens a lot. I must have a look or something.

In The Dark Season 2 Episode 1

In The Dark Season 2 Episode 1 Photos

Getting Justice - Tall - In The Dark Season 2 Episode 1
Murphy is Back - Tall - In The Dark Season 2 Episode 1
A Rock and a Hard Place - Tall - In The Dark Season 2 Episode 1
Missing Money - Tall - In The Dark Season 2 Episode 1
Getting an Update -Tall 2 - In The Dark Season 2 Episode 1
Getting an Update - Tall 1 - In The Dark Season 2 Episode 1
