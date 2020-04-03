Watch Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Online: Season 3 Episode 21

Did the guidos make a blockbuster?

On Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 3 Episode 21, premiere night arrived for The Shorefather, aka the ovie they made in Mike's honor.

How did it go down with Mike?

Then, the cast opted to relive eight months in one night so that Mike could feel like he never missed a thing.

Meanwhile, Angelina geared up for her wedding and the ladies accompanied her to pick a dress.

