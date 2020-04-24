Watch Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Online: Season 3 Episode 24

Did Angelina play nice with Jenni?

The bachelorette party arrived on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 3 Episode 24, and it brought a whole lot of tension with it.

Jenni was adamant she was severing ties with Angelina, but the girls set out to unite them.

Meanwhile, Mike, Vinny, and Pauly hatched a plan to crash the girls' weekend in NOLA.

Elsewhere, Angelina got a surprising phone call.

