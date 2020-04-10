Watch Keeping Up with the Kardashians Online: Season 18 Episode 3

Did Kris manage to help Khloe return to the world of dating?

On Keeping Up with the Kardashians Season 18 Episode 3, Kris boasted about being at the sexual peak of her relationship.

But she also started to feel bad because Khloe was hurting following all of the drama with Tristan's cheating.

Meanwhile, Scott paniced over an upcoming speaking engagement, but what did Kris have to say about it?

Elsewhere, the sisters continued to lock horns following recent events, but which of them apologized first?

Use the video above to watch Keeping Up with the Kardashians online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.