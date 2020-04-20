Watch Killing Eve Online: Season 3 Episode 2

at .

Did Eve agree to work with Carolyn?

The two woman reeled on Killing Eve Season 3 Episode 2 following the death of Kenny. 

Carolyn At Work - Killing Eve Season 3 Episode 1

Eve realized that she needed to immerse herself in Kenny's world, and that involved investigating the people around him. 

Meanwhile, Villanelle was asked to work with a new assassin, but she realized she did not play well with others. 

How did Dasha react to her stepping out of line?

Watch Killing Eve Season 3 Episode 2 Online

Use the video above to watch Killing Eve online right here via TV Fanatic. 

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience! 

@TVFanatic

19 Ladies Leading the Diversity Charge on TV
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Killing Eve Season 3 Episode 2 Quotes

Don't pretend for one second that you ever think of anyone but yourself.

Eve

Poor Kenny.

Konstantin

Killing Eve Season 3 Episode 2

Killing Eve Season 3 Episode 2 Photos

Home Again - Killing Eve Season 3 Episode 2
Grieving Mother - Killing Eve Season 3 Episode 2
Bad Timing - Killing Eve Season 3 Episode 2
Out To Lunch - Killing Eve Season 3 Episode 2
Cute Pajamas - Killing Eve Season 3 Episode 2
Life's A Runway - Killing Eve Season 3 Episode 2
  1. Killing Eve
  2. Killing Eve Season 3
  3. Killing Eve Season 3 Episode 2
  4. Watch Killing Eve Online: Season 3 Episode 2