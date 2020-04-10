Watch Last Man Standing Online: Season 8 Episode 18

Did Ryan prove he was not deranged?

On Last Man Standing Season 8 Episode 18, Kyle crafted a psych test with the aim of finding out everything he could about the family.

Unfortunately, it paved the way for the biggest family bust-up to date.

Meanwhile, a car restoration article threw Mike, Chuck, and Ed into the spotlight.

However, it left Joe feeling unappreciated.

Did he make his feelings known to everyone?

