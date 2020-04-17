Watch Last Man Standing Online: Season 8 Episode 19

Did Reverend Paul make his biggest mistake to date?

On Last Man Standing Season 8 Episode 19, he recruited Kyle and Mandy to the church bowling team.

Mike was left with two unappealing options for Team Baxter -- Ryan and Jen.

What did Mike do to get the upper hand?

Meanwhile, Vanessa anxiously awaited an endorsement from the Teacher's Association for her assembly campaign.

Elsewhere, Kristin and Chuck worried that they had offended Ed with their old age jokes.

