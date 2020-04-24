Watch Law & Order: SVU Online: Season 21 Episode 20

at .

Did Sir Toby Moore get sent away?

On Law & Order: SVU Season 21 Episode 20, Carisi finally kicked off the trial we've been waiting all season long for. 

Sir Toby's Trial Begins - Law & Order: SVU Season 21 Episode 20

However, he quickly realized that the media could be detrimental to the success of the case. 

Meanwhile, Olivia was stunned that some of the other cases were being put on the backburner. 

Elsewhere, Rollins reacted to her new role. 

Was she interested in leaving her friends behind?

Watch Law & Order: SVU Season 21 Episode 20 Online

Use the video above to watch Law & Order: SVU online right here via TV Fanatic. 

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience! 

@TVFanatic

Renewal Scorecard 2018-19: Which Shows are Coming Back?
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Law & Order: SVU Season 21 Episode 20 Quotes

How many innocent men have been convicted in the name of the MeToo movement?

Attorney

Attorney: My client Toby Moore is the real victim here. This is a sham trial and the NYPD has had a vendetta against him from Day One.
Kat: I thought this case was over when we arrested him.
Fin: Cases like this are never over, not even when they're over.

Law & Order: SVU Season 21 Episode 20

Law & Order: SVU Season 21 Episode 20 Photos

A VIolent Suspect - Law & Order: SVU Season 21 Episode 20
Confronting a Witness - Law & Order: SVU Season 21 Episode 20
Sir Toby's Trial Begins - Law & Order: SVU Season 21 Episode 20
Fin is Determined - Law & Order: SVU Season 21 Episode 20
Dealing With a Young Witness - Law & Order: SVU Season 21 Episode 20
Kat Keeps Trying - Law & Order: SVU Season 21 Episode 20
  1. Law & Order: SVU
  2. Law & Order: SVU Season 21
  3. Law & Order: SVU Season 21 Episode 20
  4. Watch Law & Order: SVU Online: Season 21 Episode 20