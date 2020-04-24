Watch Law & Order: SVU Online: Season 21 Episode 20

Did Sir Toby Moore get sent away?

On Law & Order: SVU Season 21 Episode 20, Carisi finally kicked off the trial we've been waiting all season long for.

However, he quickly realized that the media could be detrimental to the success of the case.

Meanwhile, Olivia was stunned that some of the other cases were being put on the backburner.

Elsewhere, Rollins reacted to her new role.

Was she interested in leaving her friends behind?

