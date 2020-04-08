Watch Little People, Big World Online: Season 15 Episode 2

What did Zach and Tori learn about their unborn daughter?

On Little People, Big World Season 15 Episode 2, the pair attended a routine appointment and left with some upsetting news.

Meanwhile, Jackson tried to sleep in his own bed for the first time.

Elsewhere, Amy was frustrated by house shopping after her departure from the farm.

However, her love life continued to get better thanks to a big step forward with Chris.

Use the video above to watch Little People, Big World online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.